WebXtra: Produce stands see brisk business despite summer heat

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - It’s been a very good year, so far, for local farm produce, and roadside stands around East Texas are still doing a good business.

Conditions have been just right, and sellers are hoping that trend continues with a little help from the weather. Just the right amounts of rain and sun made it a good spring and early summer for east texas growers, putting out an abundance of healthy produce.

East Texas hay fields are healthy with second and third cuts, and other fields like corn in Upshur County are green and growing.

Produce stand owners, like Allison Lott in Gladewater, are doing brisk business.

