WebXtra: Museum honors Sam Houston on 160th anniversary of his death

By Justin Hardcastle
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - The Sam Houston Memorial Museum in Huntsville honored the 160th anniversary of the famed Texas general and statesman. The occasion was marked with a presentation by the local Masonic lodge, as well as a chant performed by members of the Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas in honor of Houston’s friendship to the tribe.

Members of the Alabama-Coushatta Tribe perform a chant commemorating Sam Houston's friendship...
