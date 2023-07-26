Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tyler City Council approves $870K historic brick street face-lift

Historic Tyler brick streets.
Historic Tyler brick streets.(KLTV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler City Council approved a major contract to restore historic roadways in their Wednesday meeting.

According to a City of Tyler press release, the $873,961 project is with Crown Civil Construction Corporation for the “2023 Brick Streets Project.” The project, funded by the Street Commitment Fund, is set to rehabilitate 21,355 square feet of brick streets around the city and reconstruct Bois D’Arc Avenue from South Oakwood Street to the railroad tracks, the release said.

“This project is an essential step towards restoring the City’s historical neighborhoods brick by brick,” said Streets Manager Sara McCracken. “The process involves digging up the bricks, setting them aside, and then compacting and leveling the dirt before pouring a new concrete base. A layer of sand is then placed on top, and the bricks are laid and leveled out by hand.”

13 miles of brick street were identified as needing repair by the Street Maintenance Department. Construction on the designated areas is scheduled to begin in the fall.

