Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

As Twitter fades to X, TikTok steps up with new text-based posts

FILE - The TikTok app logo appears in Tokyo, on Sept. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)
FILE - The TikTok app logo appears in Tokyo, on Sept. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The same day Elon Musk abruptly dropped Twitter’s name and bird logo as part of its supposed transition to an “anything app” called X, TikTok impishly announced it will begin letting its users post — you guessed it — text-based messages.

The popular Chinese-owned app, best known for lip-synced dances, often farcical “challenges” and other short videos, didn’t offer much explanation for the new feature. It did note in a statement that the service is “expanding the boundaries of content creation” by showcasing the written creativity users have previously had to share via comments and video captions.

TikTok announced the new feature late Monday.

It wasn’t clear to what extent users embraced text posts in their first full day of availability. That’s partly because searching on variations of the term “text post” largely turned up examples of a popular video genre — those focused on text message phone conversations, typically selected for humorous effect. There were also a few brave users offering video explanations on how to make text posts.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash
Bicyclist killed in Cherokee County crash
Freddie Vargas
Marshall man accused of forcing child to watch porn, engage in sex acts
Jesus Mora, 38, of Tyler.
Police: Tyler man calls 911 to report he ran over man, fled scene
Christopher Hood
Henderson County man accused of killing girlfriend sentenced to 50 years
Still photo of handcuffs.
Smith County authorities investigating overnight hit-and-run in Tyler

Latest News

High cost of school supplies puts strain on East Texas teachers
Crews will rebuild, replace and improve almost every part of the property, except for the fish...
Athens’ Texas Fresh Water Fisheries prepares for major renovations
Chicago Blackhawks Chairman Rocky Wirtz attends a news conference Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in...
Chicago Blackhawks owner Rocky Wirtz dies at age 70
President Joe Biden signs a proclamation to establish the Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley...
For Emmett Till’s family, national monument proclamation cements his inclusion in the American story
Emmett Till and his mother honored with national monument