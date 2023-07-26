Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Running backs pay problems are talk of Cowboys Camp Day 2

Cowboys Camp Day 2: Cowboys run game will have different look this year
By Michael Coleman
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
OXNARD, California (KLTV) - The future of the NFL running back may be in danger, as in the case of Austin Eckler who starts for the Chargers who is making less money than the 3rd string wide receiver.

Giants’ Saquon Barkley reported to camp disgruntled, and Josh Jacobs led the league in rushing with the Raiders, yet they won’t pay him.

The running back was a talking point here today.

“The Cowboys run game will have a different look when they open vs the Giants on Sunday night football, Sept. 10.

The bulk of the carries from the backfield will go to Tony Pollard, but those carries aren’t ones that would have necessarily gone to the now departed Ezekiel Elliott.

“I don’t look at them as trying to fill Zeke’s role, I mean Zeke’s a special football player, I mean, he was a primary ball distribution focal point for us long before I got here in definitely the last three years,” said Coach Mike McCarthy. “So, so how those opportunities are distributed will, will answer that as we get into the games, so yeah, this is not a, ‘this guy gets Zeke touches,’ that, that’s not the format. It’s really, how are we going to utilize the whole perimeter group.”

In the last few weeks talk has been about the running back position being de-valued. Hold on, says Stephen Jones.

“We have nothing but respect for the running back position. Certainly our last ‘back here for 10 years, Zeke certainly was rewarded with a long-term deal top of the market, so I just disagree with that. Every situation is different.”

The run game is not extinct, there’s just a different premium put on it in today’s game.

