Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Burn Bans now cover the entire southern half of East Texas. No rain in the forecast to help with this for at least the next 7 days. The southerly wind that we currently have here in East Texas will keep temperatures from rising much above the 100° mark for a few days, but a few may see the century mark, then the southwesterly winds will return allowing our temperatures to rise to and above the 100° mark. High Pressure aloft will likely keep any rain from forming or moving into East Texas through the early part of next week. Please pray for rain. We will keep you updated on any and all additional Burn Bans and any chances for rain. Have a ‘cool’ night, East Texas.

