Nacogdoches County Elections Commission appoint new elections administrator

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches County has a new elections administrator.

Vicki Wood was appointed Wednesday morning during a meeting of the Nacogdoches County Elections Commission. Wood has served as the elections deputy for the conduct of elections since January 1, 2019 under former Elections Administrator Todd Stallings, who resigned in May.

By state law, the county elections administrator is appointed by and reports to the county elections commission, which consists of the county judge, the county clerk, the county tax assessor-collector and the party chairs of both the Republican and Democratic parties. Wood officially begins her duties on August 6.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.