Marshall authorities arrest 2 in connection with juvenile shooting incident

Eric Lavigne, left, and Christiana Whitt are accused of involvement in a shooting that injured a 13-year-old boy.
Eric Lavigne, left, and Christiana Whitt are accused of involvement in a shooting that injured a 13-year-old boy.(Harrison County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - A Marshall man and a Henderson woman have been arrested in connection with the shooting of a 13-year-old boy.

According to the Marshall Police Department, Eric Lavigne, 18, of Marshall, and Christiana Whitt, 19, of Henderson, were arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Lavigne and Whitt are allegedly responsible for an incident on July 5 where a 13-year-old male sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Investigators reported that the juvenile was outside his residence when a red sedan stopped in front of the the home. A male exited the sedan and asked the juvenile a couple of questions before he allegedly began shooting at the boy.

Lavigne was arrested on July 7 and remains in the Harrison County Jail on a $200,000 bond. Whitt was arrested on July 19 and has since been released on a $75,000 bond.

