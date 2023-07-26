Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Huntington man arrested after child porn found on multiple devices

Joshua David Shepherd
Joshua David Shepherd(Angelina County Jail)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A Huntington man was arrested Friday after child pornography was allegedly found on his devices.

Joshua David Shepherd, 46, was arrested by Texas DPS after they reportedly received a tip from National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding child sexual abuse material. According to a DPS press release, further investigation revealed multiple images on electronic devices depicting child sexual abuse.

After collecting evidence, DPS Criminal Investigations Division Agents obtained multiple warrants for the suspect, and he was arrested on eight charges of possession of child pornography.

Shepherd is being held in the Angelina County Jail on bonds totaling $200,000.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler State Park
Southlake man’s body found on Tyler State Park trail
Zachary Taylor Holt
Titus County Sheriff’s Office searching for DFW man in connection with home construction fraud
Multiple vehicles engulfed in flames near Tyler residence
Power outage generic
5,000 people without power in Gregg, Nacogdoches counties Monday night
Danielle Michelle Ervin
Tyler woman get 8 years probation for child found dead in vehicle

Latest News

Columbus police officers chased an emu through a field before eventually capturing the large...
WATCH: Columbus police capture emu after lengthy chase through field
An artist's rendering of the new Westside Wasterwater Treatment Plant admin building.
City of Tyler to construct new admin building for Westside Wastewater Treatment Plant
The Tyler City Council approved a major contract to restore historic roadways in their...
Tyler City Council approves $870K historic brick street face-lift
The Tyler City Council approved a major contract to restore historic roadways in their...
Tyler City Council approves $870K historic brick street face-lift