Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

Getting Hotter Each Day Into The Weekend. Make Indoor Plans. Stay Cool.
Hotter each day as we head into the weekend.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... The Southern Half of East Texas Remains Under Burn Bans. The intense heat is expected to persist through the next 7 days...at least. Only Hunt County is under a Heat Advisory at this time, but we may see more advisories as we head into the weekend as high temperatures climb above the 100° mark...nearing 103°-104° on Sunday and Monday. Please continue to take this heat seriously. There is a slight chance for showers/thundershowers for the far southern reaches of East Texas on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. We are looking at chances increasing just a bit by the end of next week. HYDRATE and stay out of the direct sunshine, if possible. If not...take several breaks in the shade or in the air conditioning. Check on the elderly...making sure they are cool. Pets need shade and fresh/cool water if they are outdoor pets. Stay Cool...Have a great day.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler State Park
Southlake man’s body found on Tyler State Park trail
Zachary Taylor Holt
Titus County Sheriff’s Office searching for DFW man in connection with home construction fraud
Multiple vehicles engulfed in flames near Tyler residence
Danielle Michelle Ervin
Tyler woman get 8 years probation for child found dead in vehicle
Violet Workman
Mineola woman whose child found surrounded by dogs pleads guilty

Latest News

Getting a bit hotter each day through the weekend.
Evening Weather at Your Fingertips
Here's your daily pollen count from KLTV and UT Health.
Pollen Count From UT Health and KLTV 7
Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips