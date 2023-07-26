Evening Weather at Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... The Southern Half of East Texas Remains Under Burn Bans. The intense heat is expected to persist through the next 7 days...at least. Only Hunt County is under a Heat Advisory at this time, but we may see more advisories as we head into the weekend as high temperatures climb above the 100° mark...nearing 103°-104° on Sunday and Monday. Please continue to take this heat seriously. There is a slight chance for showers/thundershowers for the far southern reaches of East Texas on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. We are looking at chances increasing just a bit by the end of next week. HYDRATE and stay out of the direct sunshine, if possible. If not...take several breaks in the shade or in the air conditioning. Check on the elderly...making sure they are cool. Pets need shade and fresh/cool water if they are outdoor pets. Stay Cool...Have a great day.

