City of Tyler to construct new admin building for Westside Wastewater Treatment Plant

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler Water Utilities (TWU) employees at the Westside Wastewater Treatment Plant will soon have a newly constructed administrative building.

The City Council authorized the City Manager to execute a construction contract with Casey Slone Construction in the amount of $2,290,000 to build the new administration building.

The current building was constructed in 1966, and a two-story addition was built in 1990. Over time, the office and lab environment has been exposed to large amounts of hydrogen sulfide due to the location of the raw sewage entry point into the wastewater plant and the building’s proximity to the trickling filters and primary clarifiers. As a result, safety concerns for TWU employees have been raised, and corrosion in electrical devices such as computers and lab equipment has occurred.

“The new administration building will be located near the plant entrance on Old New Harmony Road,” said TWU Director Kate Dietz, P.E. “The building provides updated facilities to an aging wastewater treatment plant, eliminates the previously stated issues and corrosion problems, and most importantly, protects TWU employees.”

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.