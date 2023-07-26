Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Boyd, White Oak standouts share player of year on Texas 3A all-state baseball team

Boyd’s Braden McIntire and White Oak’s Gavyn Jones share player of the year honors on the Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association’s Class 3A all-state baseball team
Baseball
Baseball(MGN)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (AP) — Boyd’s Braden McIntire and White Oak’s Gavyn Jones shared player of the year honors on the Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association’s Class 3A all-state baseball team.

McIntire, a junior pitcher/shortstop, was 12-1 on the mound with a 0.45 ERA. He also batted .412 with 16 doubles and 34 runs batted in to lead the Yellowjackets to the state title.

Jones, a senior pitcher/outfielder, was 10-2 on the mound with a 0.97 ERA. The left-hander struck out 144 in 79 innings. The Texas Tech signee and 18th-round draft pick of the New York Mets also batted .490 with 11 homers and 43 RBIs.

CLASS 3A

FIRST TEAM

Pitchers — Tanner Terry, Maypearl, sr.; Eric Rogers, Boyd, jr.; Luke Kemp, Wall, soph.

Relief pitcher — Baley Ray, Maypearl, sr.

Catcher — Brooks Carter, Shallowater, sr.

First baseman — Chris Fricke, Troy, jr.

Second baseman — (tie) RJ Olivares, Corpus Christi London, soph Kade Gavina, Bushland, jr.

Shortstop — Braden McIntire, Boyd, jr.

Third baseman — Joshua Laster, Rio Hondo, soph.

Outfielders — Erick Estrada, Denver City, sr.; Gavyn Jones, White Oak, sr.; Jaxon Fetsch, Bushland, soph.

Designated hitter — Breckan Adams, Bushland, jr.

Player of the year — McIntire, Boyd; Jones, White Oak

Coach of the year — Brad McIntire, Boyd

SECOND TEAM

Pitchers — Blake Watters, Corpus Christi London, jr.; Brooks Griggs-Bell, Gunter, jr.; (tie) Truitt Anthony, Tatum, sr.; Barrett Kent, Pottsboro, sr.

Relief pitcher — Christopher Galvan, Rio Hondo, fr.

Catcher — Gunnar Dillard, Wall, soph.

First baseman — Landon Salinas, Corpus Christi London, jr.

Second baseman — Colton Cross, Arp, sr.

Shortstop — (tie) Curt Lowry, Franklin, jr.; Josh Bass, Bushland, sr.

Third baseman — (tie) Jimmie Harper, West Rusk, sr. Dawson Jaco, Bushland, jr.

Outfielders — Jason Bodin, Orangefield, sr.; Jaxx Johnson, Holliday, sr.; Chris Salazar, Shallowater, sr.

Designated hitter — Ryan Host, Cameron, sr.

THIRD TEAM

Pitchers — Caleb Laster, Rio Hondo, sr.; Blayne Lyne, Corpus Christi London, jr.; (tie) Kellan Oliver, Wall, fr.; Bowdy Shane, Lorena, sr.

Relief pitcher — Tate Hendley, Idalou, jr.

Catcher — (tie) Grant Guidry, Rains, jr.; Carter Layton, Gunter, jr.

First baseman — (tie) Dylan Gidney, Wall, jr.; Kyle Michael, Orangefield, jr.

Second baseman — Jax Heid, Boyd, soph.

Shortstop — Cade Dodson, Gunter, jr.

Third baseman — Lukas Grace, Edgewood, sr.

Outfielders — Henry Sepulveda, CC London, jr.; Max Rodriguez, Bushland, soph.; (tie) Nick Bowman, Rains, jr.; Hayden Wilcoxson, Edgewood, sr.

Designated hitter — Jackson McComis, Jacksboro, jr.

Most Read

Tyler State Park
Southlake man’s body found on Tyler State Park trail
Zachary Taylor Holt
Titus County Sheriff’s Office searching for DFW man in connection with home construction fraud
Multiple vehicles engulfed in flames near Tyler residence
Danielle Michelle Ervin
Tyler woman get 8 years probation for child found dead in vehicle
Violet Workman
Mineola woman whose child found surrounded by dogs pleads guilty

Latest News

FILE - Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey speaks during SEC Media Days, July 18,...
SEC commissioner calls on Congress to set national standards for athlete compensation
Louisiana State Penitentiary, known as Angola
Juveniles at Louisiana’s Angola maximum-security prison will move to new youth facility in the fall
The flags of Arkansas and the United States fly in front of the Arkansas State Capitol in...
Arkansas ends fiscal year with $1.1 billion surplus, state’s second largest
Arkansas State Treasurer Mark Lowery has been hospitalized after suffering another stroke, his...
Arkansas treasurer, Mark Lowery, hospitalized after second stroke
Hunter Biden
Hunter Biden settles child support case with Arkansas woman