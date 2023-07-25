Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tyler woman get 8 years probation for child found dead in vehicle

A Tyler woman who was arrested after her child was found dead in a hot car pleaded guilty Tuesday.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler woman who was arrested after her child was found dead in a hot car pleaded guilty Tuesday.

Daniell Ervin, 38, was arrested in May 2022 in connection with the July death of a child found in a hot car. On Tuesday, Ervin pleaded guilty to the charge of injury to a child in Judge Debby Gunter’s court. Ervin received eight years probation for the crime.

According to a previous report, a call came in to Tyler dispatch at 6:37 p.m. on July 16, 2021, from a home on Church Avenue. The child was found unresponsive inside a vehicle and the doors were locked. When first responders arrived, they broke out a window of the vehicle. They were not able to revive the child.

