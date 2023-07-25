TxDOT to host public hearing on $100B plan for road safety projects

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Texas is the second biggest state with 30 million people calling the Lone Star State home, and with this current population explosion comes a growing need for upgrades to infrastructure.

TxDOT currently is drafting a 10-year transportation plan, totaling $100 billion for 2024, and this year they had a big focus on safety on the roads.

“This year safety is our number one goal, they have allocated $17 billion more dollars towards safety programs, safety events and that’s great news,” said Rhonda Oaks with Lufkin District of Texas Dept. of Transportation.

According to TxDOT, in 2022 one person was killed on the road nearly every two hours, and someone was hurt every two minutes and nine seconds. Also, a crash happened in Texas every 57 seconds.

The $100 billion plan is organized into 12 categories that focus on different types of transportation priorities.

The top priorities that could get as much as $55 billion are the following:

• Strategic priority: Projects that focus on congestion relief on the roads. This could get around $20 billion.

• Preventive maintenance: Focuses on preventing major damage to roads and bridges. TxDOT wants to allocate $18 billion for this.

• Metro and Urban Corridors: Projects that focus on improving transportation facilities in the state’s major cities. This will see around $11 billion.

Starting today, the public can play a part in deciding where this money should go.

“We want their comments and concerns in what direction they think we should go in as far as projects,” said Oaks.

TxDOT is asking for your input on what needs to be addressed in the spending plan. A virtual public hearing will be happening Tuesday at 2:00 p.m. The public can join the live stream or call at the number provided on their website.

If you can’t make it to the hearing you have until Aug. 7 to give feedback.

