Trinity County commissioners approve community ambulance service

Trinity County Commissioners to vote on ambulance service Tuesday
By Justin Hardcastle
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Trinity County commissioners voted Tuesday to establish a new community ambulance service.

Trinity County has had issues providing ambulance and EMS services to residents. In the Tuesday meeting of the county commissioners, a motion was approved to establish a more effective emergency service.

Agreements with some ambulance services have expired, and according to one county commissioner, as much as half of the county doesn’t have emergency ambulance services available to them. The issue doesn’t completely keep ambulances from responding, but officials hope this vote will provide long term stability.

“That’s not to say that there is not ambulances around, I think that there are several that have come together and filled the gap, we have ambulances here, but were looking for something more long term,” said Trinity County Attorney Colton Hay.

Having this long term stability will ease concerns of citizens. County leaders think it’s a service that should be provided.

“The county isn’t technically required to provide ambulance services, but I think we should. It will be good for the people of the county,” Hay said.

This vote established the beginning of long-term emergency services.

