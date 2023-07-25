Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tony Romo tees off at Cascades

The Texas State Open at Cascades Country Club is underway.
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas State Open at Cascades Country Club is underway.

Dallas Cowboys great Tony Romo has teed off. He is currently tied for 42nd place with a 2-over through 7.

Here are how East Texans are faring in the tournament:

  • Chapman Herwood of Tyler: Tied for 9th with 2-under through 4.
  • Carter Lewis of Sulphur Springs: Tied for 68th with 4-over through 13.
  • Jeremy Bates of Quitman: 77th with 10-over through 13.
  • Sam Fidone of Lufkin: 1:15 p.m. tee time.
  • Blake Elliott of Bullard: 1:24 p.m. tee time.
  • Sean Crisp of Tyler: 1:51 p.m. tee time.

