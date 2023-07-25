TJC, Jarvis Christian University strike deal to make course credit transfers easier

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Two East Texas higher learning institutions are improving their synergy.

Leaders of Tyler Junior College and Jarvis Christian University signed an agreement Tuesday to strengthen the collaboration between both institutions and ease the path for students to fulfill their higher education goals.

Through the agreement, the institutions will align mutual programs, including: biology, business administration, business (accounting), business (computer information systems), business management, chemistry, criminal justice, cybersecurity, English, history, journalism (mass communication), kinesiology, mathematics and social work.

TJC students can complete their associate degree in any of these programs and seamlessly transfer to JCU without losing course credits.

The agreement also connects students to Transfer Academic Excellence Scholarships offered by JCU from $4,000 to $8,000 over the remaining two-year period, based on academic achievement. These scholarships are awarded on a competitive basis and are renewable at the end of each year for the period the student is matriculating at Jarvis.

