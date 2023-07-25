Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Titus County Sheriff’s Office searching for DFW man in connection with home construction fraud

Zachary Taylor Holt
Zachary Taylor Holt(Hunt County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Titus County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man they believe is responsible for defrauding someone who wanted a house built.

According to a report by the sheriff’s office, Zachary Taylor Holt is a resident of the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area and is known to have operated a construction company across north and east Texas under a trade name of Next Level Steel Buildings LLC. Holt is wanted in connection with an investigation into a report filed by a Titus County Property owner who alleges that around July of 2022, Holt defrauded them out of a significant amount of money in the process of building a home for the complainant.

Authorities said that while Holt likely resides somewhere in the DFW Area, it is unknown exactly where he currently is residing. Titus County Sheriff’s Investigators are asking for anyone with accurate and timely information to reach out the Titus County Sheriff’s Office at 903-572-6641 or to notify any local or state law enforcement agency with jurisdiction as to his whereabouts.

