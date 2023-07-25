Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Southlake man’s body found on Tyler State Park trail

Explore Tyler State Park
Tyler State Park(tcw-kltv)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County authorities have released the name of dead body found at Tyler State Park.

According to a report by the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, George Sawyer, 53, of Southlake, was reported missing by his wife. Sawyer was known to have medical issues and was found dead on a hiking trail on July 14 by hikers. The sheriff’s office reports that Sawyer’s body was in the early stages of decomposition and an autopsy has been ordered by Smith County Pct. 4 Justice of the Peace Curtis Wolf.

Sawyer’s car was found parked at Tyler State Park.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash
Bicyclist killed in Cherokee County crash
Jesus Mora, 38, of Tyler.
Police: Tyler man calls 911 to report he ran over man, fled scene
Christopher Hood
Henderson County man accused of killing girlfriend sentenced to 50 years
Freddie Vargas
Marshall man accused of forcing child to watch porn, engage in sex acts
Still photo of handcuffs.
Smith County authorities investigating overnight hit-and-run in Tyler

Latest News

Burn ban file graphic.
Several East Texas counties enact burn bans
KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
Texas Fresh Water Fisheries Center director Tom Lang observes as a little girl watches a fish.
WebXtra: Athens’ Texas Fresh Water Fisheries prepares for major renovations
WebXtra: Athens’ Texas Fresh Water Fisheries prepares for major renovations