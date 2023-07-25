Southlake man’s body found on Tyler State Park trail

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County authorities have released the name of dead body found at Tyler State Park.

According to a report by the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, George Sawyer, 53, of Southlake, was reported missing by his wife. Sawyer was known to have medical issues and was found dead on a hiking trail on July 14 by hikers. The sheriff’s office reports that Sawyer’s body was in the early stages of decomposition and an autopsy has been ordered by Smith County Pct. 4 Justice of the Peace Curtis Wolf.

Sawyer’s car was found parked at Tyler State Park.

