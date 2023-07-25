Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Romo returns to Tyler for 53rd Texas State Open
By Mark Bownds
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Monday morning at the Cascades Country Club in Tyler, the 53rd Texas State Open will feature former Dallas Cowboys great Tony Romo.

“Very excited,” he said. I mean just, you know you’re playing against the top tournament in the state of Texas, I mean, non-PGA Tour.”

He added, “I mean, this is the top tournament you certainly want to play in and I feel like you’ve got a lot of talented individuals and you know, it’s a litmus test for me for all these players just to see how good you are, and I feel like body feels good. And I’ve had a lot of tournament practice recently. So I feel like I’m coming in with a solid game and hopefully it shows this week.”

