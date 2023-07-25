Names of deceased children released following tragic accident in south Laredo

LAREDO, Texas (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department has released the names of the children who tragically lost their lives in a devastating accident that occurred on Monday evening, July 24, in south Laredo. The incident involved a collision between three vehicles near the intersection of Cuatro Vientos and Agua-Nieve Drive. Four adults also sustained critical injuries in the crash, and authorities are currently investigating the cause of the collision.

The deceased children were elementary students from Centeno Elementary School, and have been identified as follows:

Black Chevy Traverse occupants:

Sofia Rocha, age 5

Kayla Rocha, age 7

Mauricio Rocha, age 9

Sarai Juarez, age 30 (mother of the Rocha children)

The occupants of the Red Toyota Rav 4 were as follows:

Red Toyota Rav 4 occupants:

Rigoberto Reyes, age 24 (driver)

Rosa Reyes, age 25

Nathan Reyes, age 4

Kimberly Rodriguez, age 17

Of the occupants in the Red Toyota Rav 4, Nathan Reyes and Kimberly Rodriguez were flown to the San Antonio-Brooke Army Medical Center (BAMC) in critical condition.

The White Ford Expedition involved in the accident had Silvia Alvarado Saucedo, age 33, as its driver and sole occupant. She sustained only minor injuries.

The United Independent School District (UISD) has issued a statement in response to the tragic rollover accident. The UISD Board of Trustees, Superintendent David H. Gonzalez, and the administration expressed their condolences to the grieving family.

Recognizing the immense impact such incidents can have on the well-being of students and their families, UISD is offering support through its Mental Health webpage. The school counselors and campus administrators are also available to address any questions or concerns that parents and students may have.

