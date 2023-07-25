Players roll into Oxnard for Day 1 of Cowboys Camp

OXNARD, California (KLTV) - When the Cowboys rolled into Oxnard late Monday afternoon, players we spoke to were optimistic about the new season.

While the Cowboys defense looks to flourish is also the possibility that Jayron Kearse could have an outstanding year, and who knows what could happen after that, but for now, he is concerned about this year’s Dallas Cowboys team.”

“Are you encouraged by the moves that were made during the off-season?

Definitely definitely a you know what your shows are going in the right direction, making the right steps to go out there and be a championship defense and a championship team. So we just have to put the work in and everything will take care of itself. But we definitely have a formula to get it done.”

Getting the jump on camp and training in California was QB Dak Prescott. Players are not surprised.

“He knows he is the leader on this team, he knows how to operate, everybody sees that he’s a First Winner locker room last one to leave. He’s always been that way. Probably one of the best leaders I’ve ever been around. Him for him to know that and come out here early and get a jump on everything it’s just what you need to see when you’re coming in.”

Receiver Michael Gallup has reason to be positive. He’s at training camp and not in the training room, where he spent much of last season. It’s a welcome back to camp for him, and his confidence is already rebuilt.

“I’ve already done that I’ve already done it that’s why we had the OTA’s and all of that good stuff so that definitely rebuilt it.”

