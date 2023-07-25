Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Overton boil water notice lifted

(Envato Elements)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
From Press Release

OVERTON, Texas (KLTV) - On July 21, 2023, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality required the City of Overton public water system, ID Number 2010002, to issue a Boil Water Notice to inform customers, individuals, or employees that due to conditions which occurred recently in the public water system, the water from this public water system was required to be boiled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

The public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by this public water system used for drinking water or human consumption purposes and has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of July 25, 2023.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Richard Chasteen, Public Works Supervisor at 1200 S Commerce, Overton, TX, Phone 903-834-3171.

