Multiple vehicles engulfed in flames near Tyler residence

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Firefighters were called to a residence just north of Tyler after multiple vehicles reportedly caught on fire in the early morning hours of Tuesday.

The call came in shortly after midnight and the residence was located off of CR 3180. Upon arrival, firefighters spotted a parked minivan and pickup truck engulfed in flames dangerously close to the house. Firefighters on the scene were able to extinguish the fire without causing any damages to the home.

Nobody was reported injured and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

