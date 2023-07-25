Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Mineola woman whose child found surrounded by dogs pleads guilty

Violet Workman
Violet Workman(Wood County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MINEOLA, Texas (KLTV) - A Mineola woman arrested in May after her child was found surrounded by dogs in a neighboring yard has been sentenced.

Violet Workman was arrested on May 2 and charged with two counts of abandoning and endangering a child. On Wednesday, she pleaded guilty to the charges in Judge Brad McCampbell’s court. Workman was charged with five years probation for the offense, along with 120 hours of community service.

In the initial case, Wood County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call reporting an abandoned child, where the child was found surrounded by what a report called “aggressive” dogs. Wood County Sheriff Kelly Cole confirmed this, though he noted that the dogs never attacked the child.

Deputies then found Workman, who reportedly said the child had been missing all day. Another child was allegedly located in “extremely poor” living conditions. CPS was called, and both children were removed from the scene.

