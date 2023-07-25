Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Longview man accused in 2022 nightclub shooting pleads guilty

DaQwaylon Rashad Nelson, 25, of Longview was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly...
DaQwaylon Rashad Nelson, 25, of Longview was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and booked into the Gregg County Jail.(Gregg County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview man arrested in 2022 following a shooting at a nightclub pleaded guilty Tuesday.

DaQaylon Rashad Nelson, 26, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and booked into the Gregg County Jail on April 29, 2022. On Tuesday, Nelson pleaded guilty to the charge in Judge Alfonso Charles’ court.

Police in the original case said when they arrived they were told multiple shots had been fired outside the Electric Cowboy club. A gunshot victim crashed into a sign outside a convenience store nearby. Officers began performing lifesaving aid to the victim, who was then taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Nelson’s sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 28.

Related

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash
Bicyclist killed in Cherokee County crash
Jesus Mora, 38, of Tyler.
Police: Tyler man calls 911 to report he ran over man, fled scene
Christopher Hood
Henderson County man accused of killing girlfriend sentenced to 50 years
Freddie Vargas
Marshall man accused of forcing child to watch porn, engage in sex acts
Still photo of handcuffs.
Smith County authorities investigating overnight hit-and-run in Tyler

Latest News

Tyler Junior College President Juan Mejia
TJC, Jarvis Christian University strike deal to make course credit transfers easier
Tyler Junior College President Juan Mejia
TJC, Jarvis Christian University strike deal to make course credit transfers easier
Colin Turner
Lindale man gets 30 years for possessing over 2k images of child porn, grabbing child inappropriately
A Lindale man charged with multiple child sex crimes in 2022 was sentenced to 30 years in...
Lindale man gets 30 years for possessing 2k images of child porn, grabbing child inappropriately