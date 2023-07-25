Longview man accused in 2022 nightclub shooting pleads guilty

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview man arrested in 2022 following a shooting at a nightclub pleaded guilty Tuesday.

DaQaylon Rashad Nelson, 26, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and booked into the Gregg County Jail on April 29, 2022. On Tuesday, Nelson pleaded guilty to the charge in Judge Alfonso Charles’ court.

Police in the original case said when they arrived they were told multiple shots had been fired outside the Electric Cowboy club. A gunshot victim crashed into a sign outside a convenience store nearby. Officers began performing lifesaving aid to the victim, who was then taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Nelson’s sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 28.

