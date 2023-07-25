Lindale man gets 30 years for possessing over 2k images of child porn, grabbing child inappropriately

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Lindale man charged with multiple child sex crimes in 2022 was sentenced to 30 years in prison Tuesday.

Colin Wade Turner, 67, was arrested and on Dec. 2, 2022, on five counts of possession of child pornography and a count of indecency with a child. On Tuesday, Turner pleaded guilty to the charges in Judge Kerry Russell’s court. Turner was sentenced to 20 years in prison for the indecency charge, and 10 years for the possession of child phonography.

The investigation into Turner was prompted by a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, who had received information from the Microsoft Corporation reporting a user uploaded eight files of apparent child pornography on multiple dates utilizing the Microsoft Bing Image Search.

On Oct. 31, 2022, a search warrant was obtained for an apartment on CR 472 in Lindale. Once the warrant was executed, law enforcement found more than 2,100 pictures depicting child pornography on electronic devices in Turner’s possession, the affidavit said. A young girl also reportedly made an outcry about being grabbed inappropriately by Turner.

Turner’s 30-year total prison sentences are to be served consecutively.

