Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Lindale man gets 30 years for possessing over 2k images of child porn, grabbing child inappropriately

A Lindale man charged with multiple child sex crimes in 2022 was sentenced to 30 years in prison Tuesday.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Lindale man charged with multiple child sex crimes in 2022 was sentenced to 30 years in prison Tuesday.

Colin Wade Turner, 67, was arrested and on Dec. 2, 2022, on five counts of possession of child pornography and a count of indecency with a child. On Tuesday, Turner pleaded guilty to the charges in Judge Kerry Russell’s court. Turner was sentenced to 20 years in prison for the indecency charge, and 10 years for the possession of child phonography.

The investigation into Turner was prompted by a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, who had received information from the Microsoft Corporation reporting a user uploaded eight files of apparent child pornography on multiple dates utilizing the Microsoft Bing Image Search.

On Oct. 31, 2022, a search warrant was obtained for an apartment on CR 472 in Lindale. Once the warrant was executed, law enforcement found more than 2,100 pictures depicting child pornography on electronic devices in Turner’s possession, the affidavit said. A young girl also reportedly made an outcry about being grabbed inappropriately by Turner.

Turner’s 30-year total prison sentences are to be served consecutively.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash
Bicyclist killed in Cherokee County crash
Jesus Mora, 38, of Tyler.
Police: Tyler man calls 911 to report he ran over man, fled scene
Christopher Hood
Henderson County man accused of killing girlfriend sentenced to 50 years
Freddie Vargas
Marshall man accused of forcing child to watch porn, engage in sex acts
Still photo of handcuffs.
Smith County authorities investigating overnight hit-and-run in Tyler

Latest News

Tyler Junior College President Juan Mejia
TJC, Jarvis Christian University strike deal to make course credit transfers easier
Tyler Junior College President Juan Mejia
TJC, Jarvis Christian University strike deal to make course credit transfers easier
A Lindale man charged with multiple child sex crimes in 2022 was sentenced to 30 years in...
Lindale man gets 30 years for possessing 2k images of child porn, grabbing child inappropriately
DaQwaylon Rashad Nelson, 25, of Longview was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly...
Longview man accused in 2022 nightclub shooting pleads guilty