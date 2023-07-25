Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Laredo mayor expresses concerns over controversial floating barrier in the Rio Grande

By Roger Uvalle
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo Mayor Dr. Victor Trevino is taking a stand on the contentious issue surrounding the floating barrier in Eagle Pass, Texas. Mayor Trevino addressed the matter on Tuesday, July 25, highlighting the unique challenges posed by the anchored buoys, including inaccurate international boundaries and the potential for brush build-up.

While recognizing the significance of national and border security, Mayor Trevino raised reservations about the suitability of buoys as an effective approach to address illegal crossings. Instead, he advocated for comprehensive immigration reform as a more viable solution to the complex issue.

Expressing concern about the possibility of deployment of buoys in Laredo, the mayor underscored their potential impact on the city’s trade partnership with Mexico. He emphasized, “We’re going into an era of international collaboration with Mexico. The global trade is shifting and we know that nearshoring is very important. Buoys might send the wrong message and we’re trying to partner with our friends. Doing a buoy situation is not the best way, in my opinion, to do this.”

Mayor Trevino also addressed recent allegations made by a Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) trooper concerning the mistreatment of migrants at the southern border. He unequivocally condemned such actions, asserting that they run counter to the principles of humanitarian efforts.

