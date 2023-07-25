Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Deputies say meth, Xanax found in vehicle Marshall man stole from his mother

William Hutchinson
William Hutchinson(Harrison County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Marshall man was arrested Tuesday after his mother reported him to law enforcement for allegedly stealing her truck.

According to a report by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, William Hutchinson, 27, was found passed out in a still-running pickup on the side of the road. The report states that when Hutchinson was awakened and stepped out of the truck, deputies said they found a meth pip laying on the driver’s side floorboard. Deputies also reported finding meth amphetamine and Xanax after searching the vehicle.

The complaint filed by Hutchinson’s mother also claims he stole her wallet and credit cards.

Hutchinson was booked into the Harrison County Jail on one count of unlicensed carrying of a weapon and two counts of possession of a controlled substance with $28,000 total in bonds.

