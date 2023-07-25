Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Amber Alert issued for missing teen girl in Texas

The girl was last seen on North Houston Street in Royse City, Texas.
The girl was last seen on North Houston Street in Royse City, Texas.(National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROYSE CITY, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - Police in Texas issued an Amber Alert on Tuesday for 16-year-old Caylee Sellers.

The girl was last seen on North Houston Street in Royse City, Texas, according to authorities.

Sellers is approximately 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs around 110 pounds and has black hair with green eyes.

She was last seen wearing a white Colorado hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

Anyone with information about the Amber Alert can call Royse City police at 972-524-4776.

Copyright 2023 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash
Bicyclist killed in Cherokee County crash
Freddie Vargas
Marshall man accused of forcing child to watch porn, engage in sex acts
Jesus Mora, 38, of Tyler.
Police: Tyler man calls 911 to report he ran over man, fled scene
Christopher Hood
Henderson County man accused of killing girlfriend sentenced to 50 years
Still photo of handcuffs.
Smith County authorities investigating overnight hit-and-run in Tyler

Latest News

High cost of school supplies puts strain on East Texas teachers
Crews will rebuild, replace and improve almost every part of the property, except for the fish...
Athens’ Texas Fresh Water Fisheries prepares for major renovations
Crews will rebuild, replace and improve almost every part of the property, except for the fish...
Athens’ Texas Fresh Water Fisheries prepares for major renovations
This photo provided by the University of Miami Coral Reef Futures Lab, shows fire coral and...
Florida Keys coral reefs are already bleaching as water temps hit record highs, scientists say
A student in Wisconsin works as a professional mermaid and teaches others.
This university student teaches others how to be mermaids with certified classes