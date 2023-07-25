Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
5,000 people without power in Gregg, Nacogdoches counties Monday night

Power outage generic
Power outage generic(KPLC)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 11:17 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Several thousand customers of SWEPCO and ONCOR are in the dark on Monday night.

Oncor’s outage map shows there are 1,678 customers without power at 11 p.m., and the situation has been ongoing since at least 9:30 p.m. Oncor spokesperson Tom Trimble said that the situation was caused by a tree falling into power lines. A crew tracked down the tree and is now working to cut it off the lines so they can restore power to those customers. Time of restoration is expected to be by 2 a.m., according to the outage map.

SWEPCO has nearly 3,800 customers without power in Gregg County, mostly between Greggton and White Oak. We reached out to SWEPCO’s media line tonight but have not received a response as of 11:15 p.m.

There are also several customers southwest of Marshall without power due to an equipment-related problem. No restoration time has been stated for either SWEPCO case.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Project SOS prepares for 2023 school supply drive in Nacogdoches County
