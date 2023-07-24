Woman arrested in Odessa for reckless driving, threatens to kill police officer

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - On Saturday, Blanca Carrasco, was arrested after officers found her driving her car at a high rate of speed, peeling and spinning inside the intersection, nearly crashing into multiple vehicles.

While officers were placing Carrasco into custody she refused to comply with the officer’s commands and resisted arrest.

Carrasco then made verbal threats to an officer saying she was going to “kill him” when she got out of jail.

Carrasco was charged with Reckless Driving, Resisting Arrest, and Retaliation.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.