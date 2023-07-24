WATCH: R&B singer jumps into crowd to stop fight at Detroit concert

From TMX

DETROIT, Michigan - Monica stopped her performance at the Riverfront Music Festival in Detroit, Mich., over the weekend after she said she saw a man hit a woman in the audience.

Videos shared by Twitter user @TheeKAlexis show the R&B singer performing on stage in Hart Plaza Saturday night, when she suddenly reacts to something in the crowd.

“Ah ah no, don’t you hit her like that,” she says. “Listen, listen, if y’all don’t get that [expletive] up out of here.”

When it appears no one is coming to the woman’s aid, or removing the man in question, Monica jumps down into the audience herself.

“You don’t hit no f***ing lady like that,” she can be heard saying. The crowd can be heard cheering her on, and calling for the man to be removed.

“First and foremost, we want to extend our heartfelt gratitude to Monica for her courage and decisive intervention during an unfortunate incident at our Festival, Her actions demonstrated a commitment to the safety and respect of her fans, reinforcing our belief that she is not just an extraordinary talent, but an extraordinary individual as well,” Andrus Macdonald, a spokesperson for the Riverfront Music Festival, said in a statement on Sunday.

“We strongly condemn any form of violence, particularly against women, and we are actively working with local law enforcement to ensure that the individual involved is held accountable,” Macdonald said.

