Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

WATCH: R&B singer jumps into crowd to stop fight at Detroit concert

Monica stopped her performance at the Riverfront Music Festival in Detroit, Mich., over the weekend after she said she saw a man hit a woman in the audience.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

From TMX

DETROIT, Michigan - Monica stopped her performance at the Riverfront Music Festival in Detroit, Mich., over the weekend after she said she saw a man hit a woman in the audience.

Videos shared by Twitter user @TheeKAlexis show the R&B singer performing on stage in Hart Plaza Saturday night, when she suddenly reacts to something in the crowd.

“Ah ah no, don’t you hit her like that,” she says. “Listen, listen, if y’all don’t get that [expletive] up out of here.”

When it appears no one is coming to the woman’s aid, or removing the man in question, Monica jumps down into the audience herself.

“You don’t hit no f***ing lady like that,” she can be heard saying. The crowd can be heard cheering her on, and calling for the man to be removed.

“First and foremost, we want to extend our heartfelt gratitude to Monica for her courage and decisive intervention during an unfortunate incident at our Festival, Her actions demonstrated a commitment to the safety and respect of her fans, reinforcing our belief that she is not just an extraordinary talent, but an extraordinary individual as well,” Andrus Macdonald, a spokesperson for the Riverfront Music Festival, said in a statement on Sunday.

“We strongly condemn any form of violence, particularly against women, and we are actively working with local law enforcement to ensure that the individual involved is held accountable,” Macdonald said.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

POLICE: 2-year-old flown to hospital after shooting self in head in Nacogdoches home
Freddie Vargas
Marshall man accused of forcing child to watch porn, engage in sex acts
2 juvenile employees of East Texas McDonald’s accused of credit card fraud
Sheriff Javier Salazar says the identity and gender of the person whose remains were found are...
Human remains found in luggage at Texas ranch
The person who filmed it said a woman then climbed through the broken glass to reach the baby.
WATCH: Windshield smashed to rescue baby from hot car at South Texas HEB

Latest News

As new electric vehicle drivers join the millions already on the hunt for charging stations,...
Electric vehicle charging deserts plague much of the country, especially rural areas
In this photo provided by South Korea Defense Ministry, the USS nuclear-powered submarine USS...
North Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles after US submarine arrives in South Korea
GRAPHIC WARNING: Body camera video is released in a Ohio incident where a police officer...
GRAPHIC: Video shows police dog attacking unarmed man who surrendered to authorities
Burn ban file graphic.
Several East Texas counties enact burn bans
FILE - A bear trap set by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is seen on July 7, 2021, in Ovando,...
Authorities search for grizzly bear that killed woman near Yellowstone National Park