Tyler driver accused of hitting pedestrian

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man was arrested early Monday morning after Smith County authorities say he ran over a pedestrian with his vehicle before fleeing the scene.

According to a report by the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, at 12:15 am, Smith County Deputies responded to a reported auto versus pedestrian accident in the area of State Highway 64 West and County Road 1125 (Greenbriar Road) near Tyler. The report states that, Jesus Mora, 38, called 911 and informed dispatchers that he had run over a male subject and fled the scene. A witness also called 911 and claimed Mora had run over the victim on purpose before fleeing the scene.

Deputies said they arrived on-scene to find the victim in a ditch adjacent to the intersection of County Road 1125 and Greenland Blvd. The victim sustained serious injuries and was fading in and out of consciousness, deputies said, before being transported to the UT Health emergency room in Tyler.

The report states that Tyler Police Department officers made contact with Mora at 1005 Fields Street in Tyler where his vehicle was on-location and matched the description given by witnesses. Mora was interviewed by investigators at the Smith County Sheriff’s Office and then transported to the Smith County Jail where he was booked on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and given a $200,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.