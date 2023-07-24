Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! It sure was a beautiful Sunday filled with lots of sunshine and temperatures ranging from the lower to upper 90s for highs. Our Monday will look very similar but will likely feel even a bit warmer with highs sitting more in a range from the middle to upper 90s. You might have noticed a brownish tint to the horizon at times this weekend, which is Saharan Dust. A bigger plume is currently in the Gulf of Mexico and could push into ETX sometime this week, so those with Asthma or COPD should watch the forecast closely for further developments. Dangerous heat and severe sunshine will reign supreme for most of the upcoming work week as highs climb back up to near 100 degrees each and every day. A few showers or thunderstorms will be possible across Deep East Texas each afternoon thanks to a potential sea-breeze, although coverage would be limited again, and most won’t see a drop. Please make sure that you are taking this heat seriously by drinking plenty of water throughout the day and keeping a close eye on kiddos, pets, and the elderly. This will be the final full week of July, meaning August (Our hottest point of the year) will be here soon, and we’ll be one step closer to a hopefully cooler fall season!

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.