Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

Very hot and mostly dry weather for the upcoming work week.
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 8:09 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! It sure was a beautiful Sunday filled with lots of sunshine and temperatures ranging from the lower to upper 90s for highs. Our Monday will look very similar but will likely feel even a bit warmer with highs sitting more in a range from the middle to upper 90s. You might have noticed a brownish tint to the horizon at times this weekend, which is Saharan Dust. A bigger plume is currently in the Gulf of Mexico and could push into ETX sometime this week, so those with Asthma or COPD should watch the forecast closely for further developments. Dangerous heat and severe sunshine will reign supreme for most of the upcoming work week as highs climb back up to near 100 degrees each and every day. A few showers or thunderstorms will be possible across Deep East Texas each afternoon thanks to a potential sea-breeze, although coverage would be limited again, and most won’t see a drop. Please make sure that you are taking this heat seriously by drinking plenty of water throughout the day and keeping a close eye on kiddos, pets, and the elderly. This will be the final full week of July, meaning August (Our hottest point of the year) will be here soon, and we’ll be one step closer to a hopefully cooler fall season!

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 juvenile employees of East Texas McDonald’s accused of credit card fraud
Freddie Vargas
Marshall man accused of forcing child to watch porn, engage in sex acts
Annaleigh Andrews is accused of an inappropriate relationship with a former student.
Nacogdoches ISD teacher accused of inappropriate relationship with student
According to a news release, the theme park will feature “an Americana-themed environment with...
New $2B theme park and resort as big as Disney’s Magic Kingdom is coming to Oklahoma
POLICE: 2-year-old flown to hospital after shooting self in head in Nacogdoches home

Latest News

Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips
Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips
Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips
Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips