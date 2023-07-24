Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Smith County authorities investigating overnight hit-and-run in Tyler

Investigation continues
Still photo of handcuffs.
Still photo of handcuffs.
By Lorena Rivas
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County law enforcement is investigating a hit-and-run incident involving a truck and a person on foot.

Just after midnight, Tyler Police and Smith County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a home in north Tyler, where a man was later detained.

The man said he was driving and hit someone but wasn’t sure of their condition and called authorities to report the incident.

