Smith County authorities investigating overnight hit-and-run in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County law enforcement is investigating a hit-and-run incident involving a truck and a person on foot.

Just after midnight, Tyler Police and Smith County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a home in north Tyler, where a man was later detained.

The man said he was driving and hit someone but wasn’t sure of their condition and called authorities to report the incident.

