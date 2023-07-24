Project SOS prepares for 2023 school supply drive in Nacogdoches County

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Greater East Texas Community Action Program is expected to deliver supplies to campuses throughout Nacogdoches County to be distributed to their students.

Chief Financial Officer of GETCAP, Rebecca Huss, said, “They know their children the best and they’re going to be able to determine who needs those better than we would.”

With the increase in supply costs, East Texas families are being affected and are in need of help.

GETCAP Executive Director, Karen Swenson said, “Our families do the best they can in rural East Texas, but a lot of times it’s tough, particularly if you have more than one child.”

Huss said the sky is the limit. They want to do as much as they can to provide as much as they can.

“Once we get them all together, we put in a formula and by the number of students and they get distributed to every single school district in the entire county based on those numbers,” she said.

Swenson says they wanted to make sure the students are well equipped to be successful in the classroom. “When you feel good about school and when you feel good about learning, you’re going to do better in the classroom,” she said.

The need for the drive is expected to be huge this year, so they’re trying to get as many donations as possible.

“We’re asking for as many monetary donations as possible, because the more that we have the more that we can buy supplies in bulk,” said Huss.

