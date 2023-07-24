Plea hearing rescheduled for Tyler man accused in 2022 shooting

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man accused of injuring one person in a 2022 shooting had a court hearing Monday.

Jakobe Lacy, 19, has been held in the Smith County Jail since Dec. 19 when he turned himself in to authorities in regards to a shooting. On Monday, pre-trial for Lacy was held in Judge Kerry Russell’s court. According to the state, Lacy is the only adult involved in the case, which also includes an unreported number of juveniles.

The state attorney said he had reached out to the Smith County juvenile prosecutor for evidence, which was provided. Not having been able to review the state’s discovery of this evidence, the defense requested more time before reaching a plea bargain. Russell granted the request, moving the hearing to Monday, July 31.

In the initial case, Tyler police had been called to the 2400 block of West Sherwood Street near downtown after gunshots were reported around 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 19, 2022. According to authorities, at least one juvenile male was taken to a local hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. Authorities said his condition was stable but critical. Lacy turned himself in to authorities later that day.

Lacy has been held on a $500,000 bond for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

