Palestine police arrest 2 suspects following high-speed chase

ANDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - Palestine police arrested two suspects early Saturday morning following a high-speed pursuit.

Scotty Ostrander, 36, and Holly Bishop, 33, were arrested around 3 a.m. Saturday after an attempted traffic stop led to a high-speed chase. According to a police report, an officer recognized Ostrander driving the car, as he was reportedly known to have multiple standing felony warrants.

Police attempted to perform the stop around 2:40 a.m. before Ostrander reportedly fled north on Hwy 19, reaching speeds over 100 mph. According to the report, police observed a bag tossed out of the front passenger window on FM 315. Eventually the car stopped in the 1100 block of FM 837, and the two suspects were taken into custody.

During a search of the car, multiple syringes containing suspected methamphetamine were found, the report said. The bag tossed from the car was recovered as well, reportedly containing more syringes, a scale, and small plastic baggies.

Both suspects were booked into the Anderson County jail on a charge of possession of a controlled substance and tampering with evidence. Ostrander was given additional charges for evading arrest and parole violation.

Ostrander’s bonds total $275,000, and Bishop bonded out on Saturday for $60,000.

