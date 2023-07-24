Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
New Laredo Border Patrol Chief shares illegal immigration concerns during extreme heatwaves

Laredo Sector Chief Patrol Agent Joel Martinez
By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo’s newest Border Patrol Chief Patrol Agent is sharing his concerns on the risks migrants take during the summer months.

Chief Patrol Agent Joel Martinez was named to lead the Laredo sector back in early June.

In the first couple of months on the job, Martinez says he’s getting used to the unique challenges the Laredo sector faces.

One of those challenges includes the heat.

He says tying that with illegal immigration has made for deadly results.

“Obviously it’s the heat, right? We’re experiencing record heat levels and I’ve always said crossing the border illegally shouldn’t be a death sentence. So, unfortunately when they take a chance, and get smuggled into these 18-wheelers, or even try to swim across some of this treacherous river, unfortunately that’s what it becomes sometimes. People lose their lives,” Martinez told us.

The Chief Patrol Agent went on to say that these kinds of factors makes migrants extremely vulnerable.

