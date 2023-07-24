Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Mineola ISD names new head football coach

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINEOLA, Texas (KLTV) - Mineola ISD Superintendent Cody Mize announced the placement of the district’s new head football coach Monday morning.

Following the resignation of Luke Blackwell, Assistant Head Coach and Offensive Coordinator Aaron Slider has moved into the head position. Slider has been a coach for 28 years, with five of those years in Mineola ISD.

Mize said Blackwell will continue to serve the District in his current role as Athletic Director. Blackwell is entering into his 21st year in public education and 16th year in Mineola ISD.

“We are very thankful for Coach Blackwell’s continued leadership in our athletic program. The success in our athletic program speaks volumes to the type of staff and students that he has had the ability to make an impact on,” Mize said. “We are also thankful that because of the quality of coaching staff that we have assigned to our football program, we can assign Coach Slider to the role of Head Football Coach and never miss a beat within this program.”

Coach Blackwell issued a statement praising Slider as he takes over the role.

“Aaron Slider is an unbelievable football coach and terrific role model for our young men in Mineola. He has been an instrumental asset to our coaching staff and football program throughout the past four years, and I am confident that he will continue to elevate our football program into the future and serve the district of Mineola to the fullest,” Blackwell said.

