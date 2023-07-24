Longview man finds satisfaction, success working at restaurant despite blindness

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A debilitating health issue could easily cost any person a career or even a chance to work, but losing one’s eyesight could take even that chance away from some. But an East Texas man is proving that you can still be a productive team member, even without sight.

Folding silverware in napkins. It’s the specialty of Richard Molpus who works for Posado’s in Longview.

Richard Molpus lost his sight 20 years ago.

“I can see people a lot worse off than I am, and that’s the way I feel now,” he said.

Molpus played football for the Longview Lobos and went on to play at the university of Arkansas in 1969, but suffered numerous concussions.

“I’d be driving and stars would be before my eyes. 20 years ago I started going blind. I’ve got optic atrophy,” Richard Molpus said.

It sentenced him to life in the dark. But he is not hindered by it.

“He has never felt sorry for himself,” said his wife Sherry Molpus.

Five months ago, a friend called and offered a job.

“Said he got a job for me and i said ‘that’s great I’d love to go to work’. I said ‘what do you want me to do.?’ He said ‘I want you to wrap silverware for me’,” said Richard Molpus.

“I was thrilled. He got up this morning and said ‘I’m going to work.’ And I said ‘okay,’” Sherry Molpus said.

It’s the work that Richard Molpus loves. Making a contribution.

“Even though it’s dark all the time, I feel comfortable around people. Even though I can’t see, I feel like I have just as much ability to do stuff as people who can see. It feels tremendous,” he said.

Richard Molpus gets back and forth to work either by getting a ride from his wife, or friends and co-workers.

