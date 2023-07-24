Judge moves court date for Grand Saline man accused of allowing teen to smoke meth

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A court hearing has been rescheduled for a Grand Saline man accused of allowing a teen girl to smoke methamphetamine.

Johnny Michael Moore, 52, was arrested on May 31, 2022, after a 14-year-old Tyler girl tested positive for methamphetamine, which she reportedly said she got from Moore. Moore’s codefendant, Lajuana Ann Glass, 35, was arrested on the same date. On Monday, a hearing for Moore was held in Judge Austin Jackson’s court.

The state prosecution requested more time in order to examine Moore’s phone calls while in the Smith County Jail. Jackson agreed to the request, and Moore’s hearing was moved to Aug. 25.

According to an arrest affidavit in the original case, Glass allowed the girl to “smoke their stuff.” She said Moore was the one who controlled the meth, according to the affidavit. While interviewed at the Smith County Children’s Advocacy Center, the girl said the adults had “smoked in front of me a bunch even before I started doing it.”

Moore posted a bond of $250,000 on June 2, 2022.

