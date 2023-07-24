Henderson County man accused of killing girlfriend found guilty

ATHENS, Texas (KLTV) - Christopher Hood, accused of killing his 22-year-old girlfriend Brooke Spurgeon, was found guilty on Monday.

The trial continued for a fifth day, with the defense presenting one witness before both the defense and prosecution rested. The victim’s family was also in attendance.

Hood waived his right to a trial by jury earlier in the proceedings and instead was tried solely by the presiding judge.

He was found guilty of the February 2021 murder of his girlfriend Brooke Spurgeon.

He previously plead guilty to illegal possession of a firearm. Sentencing is ongoing as witnesses are called for punishment consideration.

