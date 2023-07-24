Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Central Heights’ Grayson Rodriguez matches career-long start as Orioles take first place

Rodriguez pitched 5 2/3 innings and gave up three hits, two earned runs and two walks while striking out six.
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (KTRE) - Central Heights product Grayson Rodriguez matched a career-high in innings pitched and earned a no-decision as the Baltimore Orioles beat the Tampa Bay Rays, 6-5, Saturday.

The win put the Orioles in first place in the AL East.

Rodriguez pitched 5 2/3 innings and gave up three hits, two earned runs and two walks while striking out six.

His only two runs allowed came on his 93rd and final pitch, which resulted in a two-out single by Wander Franco in the sixth.

“I feel like a totally different pitcher,” said Rodriguez, according to an article on BaltimoreOrioles.com. “Back to what I know, I guess, and that’s just being able to go out and get outs.”

The website also quoted Rays manager Kevin Cash.

“I see what his numbers are, and I’m kind of amazed. Like, who’s hitting him?” Cash said. “Because it’s pretty good stuff -- really good stuff. He’s got 20 mph of separation between the fastball and the changeup. He’s going to be really good.”

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

POLICE: 2-year-old flown to hospital after shooting self in head in Nacogdoches home
Freddie Vargas
Marshall man accused of forcing child to watch porn, engage in sex acts
2 juvenile employees of East Texas McDonald’s accused of credit card fraud
Sheriff Javier Salazar says the identity and gender of the person whose remains were found are...
Human remains found in luggage at Texas ranch
The person who filmed it said a woman then climbed through the broken glass to reach the baby.
WATCH: Windshield smashed to rescue baby from hot car at South Texas HEB

Latest News

Central Heights’ Grayson Rodriguez matches career-long start as Orioles take first place
Central Heights’ Grayson Rodriguez matches career-long start as Orioles take first place
The Board of Trustees voted on Thursday, Feb. 10 to call a bond election in the amount of...
Mineola ISD names new head football coach
FILE - Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan speaks to the media about hosting the NBA...
NBA Board of Governors approves Michael Jordan’s sale of the Charlotte Hornets, AP source says
Texas Rangers
Peralta leads Dodgers against the Rangers following 4-hit performance