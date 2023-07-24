Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Bicyclist killed in Cherokee County crash

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A bicyclist is dead after colliding with an SUV in Cherokee County.

According to a report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 5:50 a.m. Saturday the driver of a 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe was driving northbound on U.S. Highway 69 about four miles north of Jacksonville when the vehicle struck a bicyclist also traveling northbound.

Derrick Wayne Steele, 49, of Jacksonville was pronounced dead at the scene. The report states he was not wearing a helmet.

This investigation is ongoing, and no additional information is available.

