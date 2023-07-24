Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Bees are getting hangry because of the heat

By Tyler Poglitsch
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Last year we covered how the drought here in West Texas played a role in bees getting a lack of nutrients and being harmful to them.

The issue this year though is still a drought but also the summer heat isn’t helping them either.

“It takes a toll on them. So, what happens is these hotter there’s not as much food for them to eat so they don’t have a whole lot of nectar and pollen and that’s typically when known as the dearth season” said Katie Briscoe, Owner of Yellow Rose farm, and Apiary

Right now, bees are going through a dearth.

When plants and animals go through dearth they are deprived of what they need.

Because plants aren’t giving off as many nutrients that means bees don’t have food.

“In the hotter months July and August, there’s no nectar. So, the nectar and the pollen are what the bees live off of. The nectar is their carbohydrates and then the pollen is their protein and then they turn that into honey” said Briscoe

And when a bee doesn’t have enough food, they can get hangry just like us humans. So it’s best to know the mood of your bees so that they are always happy.

“There are certain times that bees are very chill and very easy to work with but there are other times that it’s best to just leave them alone. So you need to be able to read the overall temperament of your bees at a particular time” said Michael Nickell, Naturalist for Sibley Nature Center

Some helpful ways to help bees are to leave a bowl of water out with rocks at the bottom, plant a garden, and leave a little spot in your lawn un-mowed.

