7-year-old son of Hawkins football coach gets head start on fundamentals

HAWKINS, Texas (KLTV) - As NFL training camps are opening, soon so will college and high school, but for 7-year-old Brandon Ross II, the grind is now.

Recently Ross was invited to a national combine in Rowlett, and he got a taste of success.

“That experience is one just that we wanted him to experience him being showcased. With a lot of talent, as he said he likes competition, and it’s something that we asked if he wanted to try to get the invitation to nationals, so he said he wanted to participate in it and start this thing,” said Brandon Ross senior. “And he’s been doing great, he did great. And so that’s just kind of what he always itches for is competition. So we found out, and he’s been doing good so far.”

Ross’s father is an assistant football coach at Hawkins, and has a hands on approach; Afterall, who knows your child better than the coaching parent? But he lets young Brandon make the decision of what position to play. He likes wide receiver, cornerback, and quarterback.

“He likes those three and at his age, at age 7, we’re letting him make that decision to still do those three. We don’t want to keep him in a box this young. If I had to choose one he right now is most comfortable at playing wide receiver,” said Ross senior.

“They had me do all NFL stuff, like the 40 yard dash. The L drill and, um, pro shuttle, medicine ball. They just had me do all NFL stuff,” Ross II said.

The little guy also showed leadership skills, and during a Gatorade break he offered his little brother a taste first. So while he’s learning the ropes of being an athlete, he’s also a role model.

And in case you’re wondering, he already is working on his touchdown dance.

