WATCH: Windshield smashed to rescue baby from hot car at South Texas HEB

HARLINGEN, Texas (KLTV) - Responders smashed a car window to reach a baby that had been locked in the heat after the family accidentally left the keys in the vehicle.

On Wednesday, a customer at an HEB in Harlingen witnesssed a crowd of people working together to break through the front windshield of a parked vehicle, to reach a baby that had become stuck inside. The video shows a man taking multiple swings with a tool to crack the window. The person who filmed it said a woman then climbed through the broken glass to reach the baby, before handing the child out.

“Hope baby is okay,” the witness said. “Not sure whose vehicle or whose baby it is.”

