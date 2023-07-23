Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips

Temperatures a bit warmer today. Dangerous heat returns this work week.
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 7:51 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Sunday, East Texas! We’ve got a great looking day on tap with lots of sunshine and mostly clear skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm will be possible south of I-20 this afternoon, although coverage will be very limited, and most won’t see a drop. Temperatures today will trend a bit warmer compared to yesterday as highs will range in the lower to middle 90s with a few hot spots hitting around 97-98 degrees. You’ll also notice a brownish tint to the horizon, which is Saharan Dust. A bigger plume is currently in the Gulf of Mexico and could push into ETX tomorrow or Tuesday, so those with Asthma or COPD should watch the forecast closely for further developments. Dangerous heat and severe sunshine will reign supreme for most of the upcoming work week as highs climb back up to near 100 degrees each and every day. A few showers or thunderstorms will be possible across Deep East Texas each afternoon thanks to a potential sea-breeze, although coverage would be limited again, and most won’t see a drop.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Freddie Vargas
Marshall man accused of forcing child to watch porn, engage in sex acts
Annaleigh Andrews is accused of an inappropriate relationship with a former student.
Nacogdoches ISD teacher accused of inappropriate relationship with student
2 juvenile employees of East Texas McDonald’s accused of credit card fraud
According to a news release, the theme park will feature “an Americana-themed environment with...
New $2B theme park and resort as big as Disney’s Magic Kingdom is coming to Oklahoma
East Texas law enforcement agencies warning people about potential phishing scams

Latest News

Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips
Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips